Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MWA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Mueller Water Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MWA

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Paul Mcandrew sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $345,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,649.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Mcandrew sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $345,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,649.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,507 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.