Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.71% from the stock’s current price.

Myomo Stock Performance

MYO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.83. 329,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,224. Myomo has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $5.58.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Myomo had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 94.02%. The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Myomo will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Myomo news, Director Thomas F. Kirk acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 186,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,746.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYO. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myomo by 27.5% in the first quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 527,830 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 537.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 602,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 508,249 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after buying an additional 479,407 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Myomo by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,397,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 278,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Myomo in the first quarter worth about $135,000. 44.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myomo

(Get Free Report)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

