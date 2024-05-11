National Bank Financial Comments on Finning International Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Finning International in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. Finning International had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.13.

TSE:FTT opened at C$43.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$33.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

