National Bankshares Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$128.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$120.85.

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec stock traded down C$1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$110.59. The company had a trading volume of 198,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,646. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$112.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.07. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$77.00 and a 1 year high of C$118.39.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 4.1810964 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stantec news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

