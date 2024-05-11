National Bankshares Raises Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$47.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Finning International from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.13.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$33.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.12. The company has a market cap of C$6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. Finning International had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Finning International will post 3.9797235 earnings per share for the current year.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

