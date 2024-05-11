National CineMedia’s (NCMI) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised National CineMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National CineMedia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $434.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.93. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,460,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 37.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 537,822 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 187,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,650 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

