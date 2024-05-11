Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Natural Health Trends stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.67 million, a PE ratio of 147.03 and a beta of 0.85. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Health Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NHTC

About Natural Health Trends

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.