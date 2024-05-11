Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $25,986.40 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00088675 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00032144 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014131 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000137 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $50,086.68 or 0.79535489 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

