Needham & Company LLC Cuts Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $27.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VCYT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. Veracyte has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $30.52.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,655,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,606,000 after buying an additional 62,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,384,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,649,000 after acquiring an additional 266,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,372,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,787,000 after acquiring an additional 161,073 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,347,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,179,000 after purchasing an additional 242,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,347,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,012,000 after purchasing an additional 242,760 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

