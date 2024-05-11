Needham & Company LLC Lowers Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Price Target to $14.00

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FNA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE FNA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,648. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. Paragon 28 has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.73 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,692,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

