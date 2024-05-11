Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73. The company has a market cap of $538.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.72. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.86 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

