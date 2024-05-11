Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CFLT. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 168,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,228,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,228,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,134,921.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,095,778.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 873,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,572,424 over the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $36,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

