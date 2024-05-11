Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.70.

LYFT opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Lyft has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,084.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,084.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,031 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

