Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for ARM (NASDAQ:ARM)

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

ARM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas cut ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 91.64.

ARM Stock Up 5.1 %

ARM stock traded up 5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 108.84. 15,281,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,453,862. ARM has a 12-month low of 46.50 and a 12-month high of 164.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is 119.00 and its 200-day moving average is 91.48.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARM will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC raised its position in ARM by 47.8% during the first quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

