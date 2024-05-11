Needham & Company LLC Trims Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Target Price to $110.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synaptics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.67.

Shares of SYNA traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.94. The company had a trading volume of 846,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,199. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $72.64 and a 1 year high of $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.76.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Synaptics by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

