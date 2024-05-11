NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Purchased by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,900 shares during the quarter. NeoGames makes up about 1.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 3.72% of NeoGames worth $35,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in NeoGames by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in NeoGames during the third quarter valued at $893,000. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,819,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in NeoGames by 7.2% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 223,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NGMS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.45. 211,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,533. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.14.

NeoGames Profile

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. On average, analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

