NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 264,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 359,277 shares.The stock last traded at $222.50 and had previously closed at $222.02.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.22 and its 200 day moving average is $213.90.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NICE by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

