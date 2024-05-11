Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Director Ernie L. Danner Sells 136,853 Shares

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) Director Ernie L. Danner sold 136,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $270,968.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,719 shares in the company, valued at $157,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE NINE opened at $1.89 on Friday. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $66.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.42.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the third quarter worth $126,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

