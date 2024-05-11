NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 1.9%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.32. 14,045,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 56,580,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.92.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 177,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in NIO by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in NIO by 15.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

