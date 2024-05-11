Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Gap Up to $17.85

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.85, but opened at $19.14. Nomad Foods shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 53,073 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Nomad Foods by 160.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

