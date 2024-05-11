Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Reduced by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,980. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.32.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

