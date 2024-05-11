Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) PT Raised to $40.00

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth about $8,569,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,760,000 after buying an additional 174,587 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2,752.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 166,062 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 26.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 74,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

