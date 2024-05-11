Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,582,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 269,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,691,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,147 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,714.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 752,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,929,000 after purchasing an additional 739,670 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.