Nova Cannabis’ (NOV) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Nova Cannabis (TSE:NOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Nova Cannabis Price Performance
Nova Cannabis (TSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$67.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.10 million.
About Nova Cannabis
