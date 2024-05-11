Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Benchmark from $187.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Nova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Nova Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.50. The company had a trading volume of 165,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,754. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.64. Nova has a one year low of $89.59 and a one year high of $198.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. Nova had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nova will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nova

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova by 20.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nova by 46.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

