NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.0 %

NBY opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.28.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 80.76%. Research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NBY Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

