Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.680-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.0 million-$235.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.9 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.28. 113,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,709. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novanta has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,519,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,519,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

