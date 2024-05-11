Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTNX. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.69.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.28. Nutanix has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $68.64.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,519,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $1,508,912.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

