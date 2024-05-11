Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Up 8.4%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.30. 1,294,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,909,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTLY. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.11.

Oatly Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.19.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Oatly Group by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 118,886 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 430.8% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,874 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Featured Stories

