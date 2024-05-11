OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) EVP Sells $54,215.00 in Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $54,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,535.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.45 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,027,000 after buying an additional 105,764 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Addison Capital Co raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 33.1% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 153,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 38,218 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 59,216.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 50,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OCFC

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.