Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.570-1.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $626.0 million-$635.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.1 million. Oddity Tech also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.610-0.640 EPS.
Oddity Tech Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $37.18 on Friday. Oddity Tech has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ODD
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.