Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.570-1.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $626.0 million-$635.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.1 million. Oddity Tech also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.610-0.640 EPS.

Oddity Tech Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $37.18 on Friday. Oddity Tech has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.38.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

