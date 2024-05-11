Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.610-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.0 million-$189.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.5 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.570-1.620 EPS.
Shares of Oddity Tech stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93. Oddity Tech has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $56.00.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
