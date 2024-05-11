Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $205.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $185.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.94. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $147.90 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

