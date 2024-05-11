Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in OLO were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. 900,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,441. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.29.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

About OLO

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

