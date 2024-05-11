Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OMGA. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

OMGA opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Omega Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,868.35% and a negative return on equity of 120.37%. Analysts forecast that Omega Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 7.0% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 508,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Etfidea LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by restoring aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. It also develops OTX-2002 for hepatocellular carcinoma; OTX-2101 for non-small cell lung cancer; omega epigenomic controllers (OEC) for inflammatory lung diseases, such as neutrophilic asthma, acute respiratory distress syndrome, dermatological, oncology, and rheumatological indications; OEC candidates for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; liver regeneration medicines; and OEC candidates for patients with diabetes and other conditions to treat corneal epithelial injury.

