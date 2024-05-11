Omeros (OMER) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Omeros has set its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.630–0.580 EPS.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. Omeros has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OMER

Omeros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.