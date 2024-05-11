OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 301.62%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

OmniAb Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:OABI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 1,152,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. OmniAb has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of -0.08.

Insider Activity at OmniAb

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,167,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,908,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,096,687.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other OmniAb news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $36,647.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,193.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,167,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,908,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,096,687.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

