ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.8 million-$36.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.2 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.030-0.070 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ONTF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get ON24 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONTF

ON24 Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $6.36 on Friday. ON24 has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.49.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 17,899 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,876.85. Following the sale, the executive now owns 286,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,570 shares of company stock worth $648,511 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.