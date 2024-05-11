Oppenheimer Boosts Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Price Target to $21.00

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of ZURA opened at $4.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. Zura Bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

In other Zura Bio news, Director Amit Munshi acquired 159,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $499,998.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 777,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,211.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 170,926 shares of company stock valued at $534,998. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the third quarter worth $224,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Zura Bio by 14.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the third quarter worth about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

