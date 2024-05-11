Oppenheimer Boosts Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Price Target to $21.00

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ZURA
Zura Bio Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Zura Bio news, Director Amit Munshi acquired 159,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $499,998.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 777,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,211.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 170,926 shares of company stock valued at $534,998. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Zura Bio
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Zura Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the third quarter worth $224,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Zura Bio by 14.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the third quarter worth about $660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.
Zura Bio Company Profile
Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zura Bio
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.