Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.66 on Thursday. Oracle has a one year low of $96.33 and a one year high of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

