Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4523 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.
Orange has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Orange has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orange to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.
NYSE ORAN opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. Orange has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $12.66.
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
