Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Raises Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4523 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.

Orange has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Orange has a dividend payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orange to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Orange Price Performance

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. Orange has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

