Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 371,200 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the April 15th total of 960,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

Shares of MXCHF opened at $1.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Orbia Advance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.