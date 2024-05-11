Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 371,200 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the April 15th total of 960,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Orbia Advance Price Performance
Shares of MXCHF opened at $1.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.35.
Orbia Advance Company Profile
