Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Orezone Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold's current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold's Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$92.01 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ORE. CIBC cut their target price on Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$1.81.

ORE stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. Orezone Gold has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Vanessa Pickering sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$81,000.00.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

