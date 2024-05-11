Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OFIX. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm upgraded Orthofix Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $547.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.01. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $200.42 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,665,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,404,000 after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,528,000 after buying an additional 636,000 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,916,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 79,793 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 77.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 598,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 261,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

