Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

OSCR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.64. 3,555,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 1.66. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oscar Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

