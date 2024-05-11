OUTFRONT Media Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OUTFRONT Media in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OUTFRONT Media’s FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised OUTFRONT Media from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. OUTFRONT Media has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 1,369.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

