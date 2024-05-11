Ovintiv Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

TSE OVV opened at C$68.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$43.23 and a 1 year high of C$76.63.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.61 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

