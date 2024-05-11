Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OMI. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.29.

OMI opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.54.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,277.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

