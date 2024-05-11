Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of ($0.13) million during the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OXBR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,419. The company has a market cap of $7.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.03.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oxbridge Re in a report on Sunday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.