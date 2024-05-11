Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Receives $38.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGY shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CRO Yahav Yulzari purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $610,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 299,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,938.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Pagaya Technologies news, CRO Yahav Yulzari purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 299,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,938.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Sanjiv Das acquired 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $240,224.39. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 22,727 shares in the company, valued at $240,224.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 194,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,373 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGY opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. Pagaya Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $33.96.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

